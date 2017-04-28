April 28 Shandong Shanda Wit Science and Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016

* To distribute 3 new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1tUL0Y

