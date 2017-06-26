BRIEF-Shenzhen Agricultural Products to sell stake in online agricultural firm
* Says it plan to sell 8.36 percent stake in online agricultural firm for 307 million yuan ($45.06 million)
June 26 Shandong Tongda Island New Materials Co Ltd
* Says board elects Sun Juncheng as chairman, Wang Lezhi as vice chairman
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rSIdxG
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it plan to sell 8.36 percent stake in online agricultural firm for 307 million yuan ($45.06 million)
* Kohl hires Bruce Besanko as CFO from Supervalu - WSJ, citing sources