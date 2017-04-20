April 20 Shandong Tyan Home Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy Shandong Tianye Group Bid Co Pty Ltd from controlling shareholder in order to own Hanking Australia Pty Ltd's gold assets

* Says it will pay 1.83 billion yuan ($265.93 million) for Shandong Tianye Group Bid Co Pty Ltd via share issue

* Says share trade remains suspended

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oTk9Ka; bit.ly/2oOhJyb

