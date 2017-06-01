BRIEF-Hainan Haiyao confirms to issue 1.3 bln yuan 5-year bonds with coupon rate of 7 pct
* Says it confirms to issue 1.3 billion yuan 5-year public corporate bonds with coupon rate of 7 percent
June 1 Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co Ltd :
* Company as purchaser entered into sale and purchase agreement with Weigao Holding as vendor
* Company agreed to acquire and Weigao Holding agreed to sell property for a total consideration of RMB83.9 million Source text : (bit.ly/2rXiyHa) Further company coverage:
* Says it confirms to issue 1.3 billion yuan 5-year public corporate bonds with coupon rate of 7 percent
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2.5 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28