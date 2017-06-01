June 1 Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co Ltd:

* Equity transfer agreement A was entered into between co and Weihai Weigao Foosin Medical Supplies Inc

* Consideration of equity transfer agreement A is RMB8 million

* As result of disposals, it is expected that group will incur a net loss of approximately RMB4 million

* Proceeds from disposals will be approximately RMB16 million

* Equity transfer agreement B was entered into between Wellford Capital and Weihai Weigao Foosin Medical Supplies

* Agreement B in relation to disposal B at a consideration of rmb8 million