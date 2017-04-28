BRIEF-Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23, co, units entered into second amended, restated credit facility
* Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23 co and units entered into a second amended and restated credit facility - sec filing
April 28Shandong Xiantan Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 34.5 percent to 73.8 percent, or to be 20 million yuan to 50 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 76.4 million yuan
* The reasons for the forecast are increased feed cost and decreased chicken product price
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HheLgX
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017