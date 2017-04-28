April 28Shandong Xiantan Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 34.5 percent to 73.8 percent, or to be 20 million yuan to 50 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 76.4 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are increased feed cost and decreased chicken product price

