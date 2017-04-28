BRIEF-Lumber Liquidators announces new senior management appointment
* Lumber Liquidators announces new senior management appointment
April 28Shandong Xiantan Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 2 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Mhr6qq
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Lumber Liquidators announces new senior management appointment
* Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23 co and units entered into a second amended and restated credit facility - sec filing