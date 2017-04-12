BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 12 Shandong Xinchao Energy Co Ltd
* Says trading in shares to halt from April 13 pending regulatory review of asset acquisition proposal


* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer