WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 14 Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* FY total operating income RMB 4.01 billion, up 11.62 pct
* FY net profit attributable RMB 122.3 million versus RMB 83.1 million
* Board does not recommend declaration of a final dividend for the year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.