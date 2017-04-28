April 28Shandong Yisheng Livestock & Poultry Breeding Co Ltd

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net loss at 50 million yuan to 70 million yuan versus net profit at 270 million yuan year ago

* Says decreased price of main products as main reason for the forecast

