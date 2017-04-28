BRIEF-Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores says on elected E. J. Bird as company's interim CEO
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017
April 28Shandong Yisheng Livestock & Poultry Breeding Co Ltd
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net loss at 50 million yuan to 70 million yuan versus net profit at 270 million yuan year ago
* Says decreased price of main products as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/dpXMXM
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives