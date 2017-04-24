April 24 Shanghai 2345 Network Holding Group Co Ltd

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 80 percent to 120 percent, or to be 417.8 million yuan to 510.6 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 232.1 million yuan

* Says that financial technology platform business growth as the main reason for forecast

