BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 24Shanghai 2345 Network Holding Group Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to invest 30 million yuan to set up an equity investment fund with partners
* The investment fund size will be 200 million yuan and the company will hold 15 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/67Hi6c
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes