April 10 Shanghai Amarsoft Information & Technology Co Ltd:

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net loss to be 3 million yuan to 8 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 2.9 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are high human cost and increased duty-free allowance

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fdQn29

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)