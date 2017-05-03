New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
May 3 Shanghai Bailian Group Co Ltd :
* Says its unit enters into agreement to sell 100 percent stake in a Shanghai-based fresh food processing & distribution center firm, to co's controlling shareholder Bailian Group, for 378.6 million yuan
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.