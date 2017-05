Fitch Affirms Daimler AG at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/BARCELONA, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Daimler AG's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured notes at 'A-' and Short-Term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. The ratings reflect Daimler's strong business profile and robust credit metrics. The group maintains a net cash position and adjusted funds from operations (FFO)