March 17Shanghai Belling Corp Ltd :

* Says it will issue 25.8 million shares at the price of 13.74 yuan/share and pay cash of 354 million yuan in exchange for 100 percent stake in a smart metering chip company

* Transaction price is 590 million yuan in total

* Says it will issue new shares to raise up to 245 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition and pay agency fees

