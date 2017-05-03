BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
May 3Shanghai Belling Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 10, for FY 2016
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 11 and the dividend will be paid on May 11
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes