BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
April 17 Shanghai Belling Corp Ltd :
* Says bankruptcy plan of wholly owned microelectronics subsidiary is approved by Shanghai Xuhui District People's Court
* Says the unit stopped production in Aug. 2016, due to serious losses
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qPVIIE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION