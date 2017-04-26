New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 26 Shanghai Canature Environmental Products Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
* To distribute 2 new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hQbyXK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.