May 25 Shanghai Canature Environmental Products Co Ltd

* To pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and distribute 2 new shares for every 10 shares as stock dividends for 2016, to shareholders of record on May 31

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 1 and the dividend will be paid on June 1

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/vcNJjN

