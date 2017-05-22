BRIEF-China Yongda Automobiles Services enters into letter of intent
June 23 China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd
May 22 Shanghai Challenge Textile Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to buy 5.45 pct stake in a Beijing-based agricultural sci-tech firm at up to 3.2 yuan per share
* As of date of this announcement, Co did not get in touch with Tesla and did not sign any joint venture agreement with Tesla