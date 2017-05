April 7 Shanghai Chinafortune Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 416.8 million shares at 9.59 yuan per share use its real estate business assets in exchange for 66 percent stake in a Shanghai-based securities company

* Says it will issue 120 million shares at 10.60 yuan per share via private placement, to raise 1.27 billion yuan for following operations

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tYadf5

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)