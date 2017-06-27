BRIEF-Quinpario - offering of $525 mln aggregate principal amount of first-priority senior secured notes due 2023
* Affiliates of Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 announce pricing of notes offering
June 27 Shanghai Chinafortune Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to sell taxi service unit to an assets management firm for 65.2 million yuan
* Credit Acceptance announces modifications to revolving secured line of credit facility