May 23 Shanghai Dasheng Agriculture Finance Technology Co Ltd:

* D.S Financial Holding, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into guarantee agreement with bank

* Term of guarantee agreement will be one year

* Deal in respect of revolving loan facilities to be granted by Bank of Jiujiang to business

* D.S Financial to provide corporate guarantee for due performance of repayment obligations of business owners to bank of Jiujiang Co

* Repayment obligations of business owners to bank of up to RMB300 million