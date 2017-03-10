BRIEF-Alexandria Flour Mills And Bakeries sees 2017-18 FY profit EGP 42 mln
* Sees 2017-18 FY net profit EGP 42 million Source:(http://bit.ly/2qrxF7D) Further company coverage:
March 10 Shanghai Dragon Corp :
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to decrease by about 75 percent instead of 55 percent disclosed previously
* The main reason for the amendment is refund of export tax rebate
* Original announcement was published on Dec. 30, 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hNTQrB
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Sees 2017-18 FY net profit EGP 42 million Source:(http://bit.ly/2qrxF7D) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.