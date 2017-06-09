June 9 Shanghai DZH Ltd

* Says controlling shareholder signs agreement to sell 400 million shares in the company, representing 20.1 percent of total issued share capital, at 4.30 yuan per share for 1.72 billion yuan ($253.08 million)

* Says shares to resume trading on June 12

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sljNQQ

