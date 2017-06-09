BRIEF-Premium Leisure appoints Raquel-Santos as president/CEO
* Board of directors accepted resignation of Frederic C. Dybuncio as president/CEO of PLC
June 9 Shanghai DZH Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder signs agreement to sell 400 million shares in the company, representing 20.1 percent of total issued share capital, at 4.30 yuan per share for 1.72 billion yuan ($253.08 million)
* Says shares to resume trading on June 12
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sljNQQ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7963 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SYDNEY, June 23 Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Friday challenged a surprise decision by South Australia state to impose its own tax on banks, amid investor fears his federal government's bank levy could unleash a wave of new imposts on lenders.