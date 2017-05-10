BRIEF-Assura announces proposed issue of new ordinary shares
* Proposed placing, by way of accelerated bookbuild, of up to 164 million shares of 10 pence each in co, representing up to 9.9 pct of co's share capital
May 10 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical
* Increase in shareholding by a controlling shareholder
* Fosun Group acquired an aggregate number of 240,000 A shares and 500,000 H shares
* Total purchase price for shares is RMB20.80 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CERENIS THERAPEUTICS: BPIFRANCE SUPPORTS THE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF CER-209 IN NAFLD /NASH WITH A €0.75 MILLION PAYMENT FOR INNOVATION