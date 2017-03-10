WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 10 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says media reports on its bid for Germany's Stada worth 3.6 billion euros ($3.82 billion) are inaccurate
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mOGXwb
($1 = 0.9427 euros)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.