May 31 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co
Ltd
* Fosun Group has acquired certain amount of H shares of
company via Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect Trading System
* Fosun Group acquired aggregate number of 500,000 H shares
at average purchase price of HK$29.78 per H share
* Fosun Group proposes to increase its shareholding in co on
secondary market for an aggregate amount of not less than RMB70
million
* Total purchase price for increase in share holding on may
31 is approximately RMB13.11 million
* After shareholding increase, Fosun Group holds about
37.72% of total issued shares of company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: