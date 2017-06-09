BRIEF-AB Science presents supportive data from its phase 3 study in severe systemic mastocytosis
* PRESENTS SUPPORTIVE DATA FROM ITS PHASE 3 STUDY IN SEVERE SYSTEMIC MASTOCYTOSIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 9 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :
* Says its controlling unit gets Ministry of Public Health of Ukraine's approval for clinic trials of recombinant human monoclonal antibody against HER2 for injection, which is used for treatment of metastatic breast cancer
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zWCf7s
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* PRESENTS SUPPORTIVE DATA FROM ITS PHASE 3 STUDY IN SEVERE SYSTEMIC MASTOCYTOSIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN, June 22 Germany's federal supreme court said on Thursday it had rejected a woman's claim for certification agency TÜV Rheinland to pay compensation for approving faulty breast implants produced by manufacturer PIP until its 2010 closure.