April 27 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co
Ltd:
* Unit, Xingxin Investment, Fosun Golden entered into joint
venture contract
* Under joint venture contract, Fosun Pingyao, Xingxin
Investment And Fosun Golden agreed to establish new company
* Registered capital of new co is RMB500 million, fosun
pingyao, xingxin investment and fosun golden 20pct, 60pct and
20pct of equity interests respectively
* Business scope of new Co includes financial lease,
purchasing leased assets from domestic and -2- foreign markets
* Fosun Pingyao agreed to make capital contribution into new
company in amount of RMB100 million in cash
Source :(bit.ly/2qjd70J)
