A year after Brexit vote, European and UK shares diverge
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
May 23 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd
* On 22 May, Wu Yifang acquired aggregate 20,000 H shares of co at average price of about HK$28.80 per H share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
* Says no firm decision has been approved till date with regard to way of fund raising Source text:http://bit.ly/2sHWmyC Further company coverage: