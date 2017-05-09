BRIEF-GNI Group says exercise of options
* Says 2,102 units of its 40th series options were exercised to 2,102,000 shares of its common stock from June 15 to June 20
May 9 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Co was notified by controlling shareholder, Shanghai Fosun High Technology Co Ltd that Fosun Group acquired additional A shares and H shares of co
* Fosun Group acquired an aggregate of 515,928 A shares & 533,000 H shares
* total purchase price for shares is approximately RMB29.01 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAYS REACHES AGREEMENT WITH REPSOL ENERGY VENTURES TO POSTPONE REPAYMENT OF ITS 4.5 MILLION EURO DEBT FOR UP TO 10 YEARS