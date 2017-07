July 24 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

* Jian Feng Chemical received approval issued by china securities regulatory commission

* Approval regarding "acquisition of assets by issue of shares to Chongqing Chemical & Pharmaceutical and others by Chongqing Jian Feng Chemical"

* Announcement regarding progress update on participation into substantial asset restructuring of Chongqing Jian Feng Chemical Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: