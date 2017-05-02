BRIEF-Microport Scientific updates on transfer of interest in Microport Endovascular Shanghai
* Sale side companies and target company entered into equity transfer agreement with fufu
May 2 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says unit signs agreement to invest $15 million in Partners Innovation Fund II L.P.
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pADVKR
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Sale side companies and target company entered into equity transfer agreement with fufu
TRIPOLI, Lebanon, May 26 Six operations have failed to cure the constant pain that Ismael Moustafa suffers since he was wounded in an airstrike on his village in Syria three years ago.