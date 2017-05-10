BRIEF-Assura announces proposed issue of new ordinary shares
* Proposed placing, by way of accelerated bookbuild, of up to 164 million shares of 10 pence each in co, representing up to 9.9 pct of co's share capital
May 10 Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co
* Company and shanghai pharmaceuticals entered into renewal agreement
* Agreement for cooperation on innovative pharmaceuticals research & development for 3 years until 31 Dec 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CERENIS THERAPEUTICS: BPIFRANCE SUPPORTS THE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF CER-209 IN NAFLD /NASH WITH A €0.75 MILLION PAYMENT FOR INNOVATION