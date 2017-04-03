April 3Shanghai Ganglian E-commerce Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 20 percent to 50 percent, or to be 4.8 million yuan to 6 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (4 million yuan)

* Says increased revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/N2rbvC

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)