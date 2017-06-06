BRIEF-Goldmoney reports 2017 consolidated revenue of $523.8 mln
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017
June 6Shanghai Golden Bridge Info Tech Co Ltd :
* Says its shareholder bought 5 percent stake between March 13 and June 5, and is holding 10 percent stake in the co
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0nFid0
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017
* To approve co to invest in convertible debentures issued by Saha Pathana Inter-Holding in proportion to its equity in Saha Pathana Inter-Holding