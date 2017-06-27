BRIEF-REA Group updates on expected impairment charge
* Expects to recognise a non-cash impairment charge of approximately $180.0 million (pre and post-tax) in its results for year ended 30 June 2017
June 27Shanghai Golden Bridge Info Tech Co Ltd
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.05 yuan per share (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on July 3
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 4 and the dividend will be paid on July 4
* Stock scheduled to debut on NYSE on Thursday (Adds IPO pricing, Breakingviews link)