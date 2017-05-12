BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises to consider issuance of NCDs worth 1.25 bln rupees
* To consider issue of NCDs for amount of 1.25 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sm2D4I) Further company coverage:
May 12 Shanghai Hile Bio-Technology Co Ltd
* Says owner Zhang Haiming plans to add shares in the company for up to 200 million yuan ($28.99 million) within next six months
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2r7xQ8d
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8985 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Immune pharmaceuticals announces initiation of enrollment in clinical trial with ceplene®/ low-dose il-2 in chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (cmml)