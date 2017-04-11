April 11 Shanghai Huahong Jitong Smart System Co Ltd :

* Sees net loss for FY 2017 Q1 to be 5.3 million yuan to 5.7 million yuan, compared to net loss in FY 2016 Q1(1.3 million yuan)

* Says increased labor costs as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/N0I5LJ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)