June 9 Shanghai Jahwa United CO Ltd

* Says its unit Abundant Merit Limited plans to acquire Cayman A2 Ltd from controlling shareholder's unit Arianna Global Limited for $293 million

* Says Cayman A2's operation entity Mayborn Group Limited and unit specialise in baby products and global brand Tommee Tippee

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2r2a5il

