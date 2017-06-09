BRIEF-Silkeborg IF Invest raises profit before tax expectation for 2017
* RAISES EXPECTATION FOR 2017 TO PROFIT BEFORE TAX DKK 10-15 MILLION FROM LOSS DKK 12-18 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 9 Shanghai Jahwa United CO Ltd
* Says its unit Abundant Merit Limited plans to acquire Cayman A2 Ltd from controlling shareholder's unit Arianna Global Limited for $293 million
* Says Cayman A2's operation entity Mayborn Group Limited and unit specialise in baby products and global brand Tommee Tippee
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2r2a5il
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Board considers mandatory cash offer of 32.375 pence per hornby share "significantly undervalues Hornby and its future prospects"