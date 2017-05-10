BRIEF-Edifier Technology to dissolve environmental protection engineering unit
* Says co decides to dissolve its Beijing-based controlling environmental protection engineering unit
May 10 Shanghai Jiaoda Withub Information Industrial Co Ltd
* Directors do not recommend payment of an interim dividend for three months ended 31 March,2017
* Qtrly turnover of about RMB10.3 million representing an approximately 41.13% decrease
* Recorded qtrly loss of approximately RMB8.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* STARTS COOPERATION WITH K3 SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)