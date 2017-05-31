BRIEF-Silkeborg IF Invest raises profit before tax expectation for 2017
* RAISES EXPECTATION FOR 2017 TO PROFIT BEFORE TAX DKK 10-15 MILLION FROM LOSS DKK 12-18 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 31 Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Development Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.48 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to A share shareholders of record on June 5
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.069896 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to B share shareholders of record on June 8
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 6 and the dividend will be paid on June 6 for A share and June 16 for B share
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dh4uSc
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Board considers mandatory cash offer of 32.375 pence per hornby share "significantly undervalues Hornby and its future prospects"