New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
March 29 Shanghai Kaichuang Marine International Co Ltd
* Says shareholder Holley Worldwide Holdings has cut 8 percent stake in the company between Nov 2, 2016 and Feb 16, 2017
* Says Holley's holdings in the company reduced to 0.89 percent after transactions
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2o9J52w
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.