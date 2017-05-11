BRIEF-Seattle Genetics submits supplemental biologics license application to fda for Adcetris
* Seattle Genetics submits supplemental biologics license application to FDA for Adcetris® (brentuximab vedotin) in cutaneous t-cell lymphoma
May 11 Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering Co Ltd :
* Says the board elects Hu Yongmin as chairman, and agrees to appoint Ding Wei as president, Luo Fang as CFO
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/x1uw1c
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Seattle Genetics submits supplemental biologics license application to FDA for Adcetris® (brentuximab vedotin) in cutaneous t-cell lymphoma
June 20 U.S. pharmaceutical research services provider Parexel International Corp said on Tuesday it would be taken private by Pamplona Capital Management LLP in a $4.5 billion deal.