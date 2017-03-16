BRIEF-Wesfarmers announces details of remuneration terms for incoming managing director
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder
March 16 Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co Ltd
* FY profit attributable RMB532 million versus RMB615.3 million
* FY revenue RMB 10.23 billion, up 12.5%
* Board has recommended payment of a final dividend of RMB0.3 per ordinary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.