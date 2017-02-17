BRIEF-India's SPL Industries posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 600,000 rupees versus profit 41.9 million rupees year ago
Feb 17 Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co Ltd :
* Has agreed to, severally but not jointly, subscribe for new preferred shares to be issued by Becool
* Aggregate consideration payable by Lacha Fashion to Becool for investment is US$1.5 million
* Co to enter into loan agreement with Chengdu Becool, co shall provide loan to Chengdu Becool for principal amount of RMB5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to merge with a Tokyo-based wholly owned unit Daichi Wo Mamoru Kai on Oct. 1 and change company name to Oisix.daichi Inc. on July 1