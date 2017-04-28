BRIEF-Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores says on elected E. J. Bird as company's interim CEO
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017
April 28 Shanghai Lisheng Racing Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net loss to be 3 million yuan to 5 million yuan, compared to net loss of H1 FY 2016 (4.6 million yuan)
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives