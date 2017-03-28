March 28Shanghai New Culture Media Group Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 0 to 20 percent, or to be 55.2 million yuan to 66.2 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 55.2 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are great IP content and increased investment return as well as improvement of AD business

